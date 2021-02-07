McEvaddy becomes director at firm caught up in Chinese exit ban crisis

Experienced aviation veteran Ulick McEvaddy has become a director of China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS), the company that employs the Irish businessman trapped in China for the last two years.

Company filings confirmed McEvaddy had become a director. He had taken on the role in a bid to help broker a solution with the Chinese government to allow father-of-four Richard O'Halloran return home, he told the Sunday Independent.

Police in Shanghai have subjected CALS employee O'Halloran to interrogations without legal or consular representation and demanded in recent weeks that he personally pay $36m.

They have found CALS chairman and main shareholder, Chinese national Min Diedong, guilty of defrauding small-time Chinese investors of money at lending schemes he separately ran. O'Halloran had subsequently travelled to Shanghai two years ago to represent the company and meet other shareholders but was barred from leaving by the authorities with little explanation. "I believe there is a misunderstanding on behalf of the Chinese on how to solve this problem," said McEvaddy. "I have become a director of CALS to help to show the Chinese how to get out of this problem rather than holding an innocent Irishman hostage. I'm prepared to put my integrity and 40 years of experience behind a solution." Political efforts to broker the father-of-four's return have so far failed but McEvaddy has sent the Chinese ambassador in Ireland a proposal as to how the situation could be resolved to allow O'Halloran return home. It would see the Chinese take full control of the company but it would continue to be run from Dublin, perhaps by O'Halloran, until such time as its main asset, an Airbus A330, could be sold.