McEvaddy becomes director at firm caught up in Chinese exit ban crisis

 

Irish businessman Richard O&rsquo;Halloran has been in China for two years Expand

Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran has been in China for two years

Fearghal O'Connor

Experienced aviation veteran Ulick McEvaddy has become a director of China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS), the company that employs the Irish businessman trapped in China for the last two years.

Company filings confirmed McEvaddy had become a director. He had taken on the role in a bid to help broker a solution with the Chinese government to allow father-of-four Richard O'Halloran return home, he told the Sunday Independent.

Police in Shanghai have subjected CALS employee O'Halloran to interrogations without legal or consular representation and demanded in recent weeks that he personally pay $36m.

