McDonald’s to hire 800 people in restaurants across the country

McDonald’s is to hire 800 new staff in restaurants across the country.

This will expand its workforce to over 3,000 employees in the Republic of Ireland.

The jobs will be available in restaurants in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Employment Minister Leo Varadkar said this news is “a welcome boost” for the country.

“Today's announcement of 800 new jobs by McDonald's is a welcome boost, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to Ireland, where it already has a strong employment presence throughout the country,” he said.

"As Ireland continues on the path to a full reopening, it is extremely positive news to see companies such as McDonald's planning for expansion and growing its workforce.”

CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland Paul Pomroy said workers are selected based on their qualities and not their qualifications.

"We’re proud to give people from all backgrounds a start in their careers,” he said.

"Since we first opened our doors in Ireland in 1977, we’ve created over 3000 jobs - giving people the opportunity to train and develop in a flexible environment where everyone can be themselves and excel. “It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 800 people an opportunity to work with us.”

Mr Pomroy added that there’s “no doubt” the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets.

"Our 95 restaurants are run by 22 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities,” he added.

"It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve.”