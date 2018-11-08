McDonald's teams up with UberEATS to launch delivery service in Ireland

The fast food giant unveiled their McDelivery service, which will be available to customers through participating outlets in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The initiative will be delivered in partnership with UberEATS and will be available to anyone within one and a half miles of selected branches.

Sarah Carter, McDonald’s Director of Operations for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service to Ireland, after months of planning and lots of questions from McDonald’s lovers – we can finally reveal that the time has come, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal customers.

“It’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food to customers in Ireland in a way that suits their busy lives.”

McDelivery will be available from 8am until midnight seven days per week.

To order, download the UberEATS app or via www.ubereats.com, pick the deliver location and select your nearest participating McDonald's branch.

Peadar Golden, Head of Uber Eats in Ireland, said: “We are really excited to be launching Uber Eats and working with McDonald's to deliver your favourites for the first time in Ireland.

“Our app means that people can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered to their home or office.

“With Uber Eats you can follow the progress of your delivery, see your courier arriving on a live map and pay using your account - no change required."

McDelivery will be available at the following locations:

Dublin

Upper O'Connell Street

Lower O'Connell Street

Mary Street

Temple Bar

East Wall Road

Rathmines (reopening November 14)

Phibsborough

Navan Road - Unit 1

CORK

Winthrop Street

Patrick's Street

Mallow Road

Blackpool

Musgrave Park

GALWAY

Shop Street

Galway Retail Park

Galway West Side

Online Editors