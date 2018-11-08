McDonald's teams up with UberEATS to launch delivery service in Ireland
McDonald's launched a delivery service in Ireland today.
The fast food giant unveiled their McDelivery service, which will be available to customers through participating outlets in Dublin, Cork and Galway.
The initiative will be delivered in partnership with UberEATS and will be available to anyone within one and a half miles of selected branches.
Sarah Carter, McDonald’s Director of Operations for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service to Ireland, after months of planning and lots of questions from McDonald’s lovers – we can finally reveal that the time has come, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal customers.
“It’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food to customers in Ireland in a way that suits their busy lives.”
McDelivery will be available from 8am until midnight seven days per week.
To order, download the UberEATS app or via www.ubereats.com, pick the deliver location and select your nearest participating McDonald's branch.
Peadar Golden, Head of Uber Eats in Ireland, said: “We are really excited to be launching Uber Eats and working with McDonald's to deliver your favourites for the first time in Ireland.
“Our app means that people can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered to their home or office.
“With Uber Eats you can follow the progress of your delivery, see your courier arriving on a live map and pay using your account - no change required."
McDelivery will be available at the following locations:
Dublin
Upper O'Connell Street
Lower O'Connell Street
Mary Street
Temple Bar
East Wall Road
Rathmines (reopening November 14)
Phibsborough
Navan Road - Unit 1
CORK
Winthrop Street
Patrick's Street
Mallow Road
Blackpool
Musgrave Park
GALWAY
Shop Street
Galway Retail Park
Galway West Side
