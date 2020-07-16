McDonald's eyes further expansion of its Irish operation

The Irish arm of fast-food giant McDonald's is eyeing further expansion to its operations here after its temporary Covid-19 shutdown.

New accounts for McDonald's Restaurants of Ireland Ltd show pre-tax profits at the company increased by 18pc to €20m in 2018.

The company's pre-tax profits increased in spite of revenues declining to €73.6m from €88.12m in 2018 as a result of transferring three owner-operated restaurants to franchisees.

The profit for 2018 takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €4.1m and a €2.7m impairment cost on tangible assets.

The accounts - signed off on June 26 - show the company's lease costs in 2018 totalled €13.9m.

The directors confirm that in October of last year, the company paid a dividend of €20m to MCD Europe Ltd.

The directors say they anticipate further expansion of its operations here and this follows the Irish company receiving a cash injection of €75m in 2018.

The accounts say all stores in the network were shut down on March 23 due to Covid-19 and the store's drive-thru network has been reopening since May 6.

"The business is still in the process or reopening - in fact, just this morning we reopened dine-in services for the first time in 27 of our restaurants across Ireland," a spokeswoman for McDonald's Ireland said yesterday.

"This is the latest phase of McDonald's reopening plan which aims to expand the dine-in service to further restaurants over the coming weeks.

"During the past seven weeks we have worked tirelessly to overhaul our operational procedures to enable our teams to return to work safely. From the outset, the health and safety of our employees and customers has and remains to be our number one priority."

The McDonald's business here in recent years has been continuing with a strategy of transferring stores to franchisees.

Irish Independent