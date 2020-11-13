McCarthy clinches contract for Aer Lingus Regional

Dublin Aerospace founder Conor McCarthy is understood to have clinched the contract to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service from 2023.

It’s a huge blow to the UK-based Stobart Group, whose Dublin-based Stobart Air unit currently operates the service for Aer Lingus. Stobart Air had been vying in a tender process launched last month by Aer Lingus to extend that contract. Shares in stock market-listed Stobart Group have already taken a huge hit in recent months.

Mr McCarthy was non-executive chairman of Stobart Air between 2018 and late 2019. Company filings show he recently established a company called Emerald Airlines, which is listed in records as being a passenger airline.

Stobart Group has been trying to sell embattled Stobart Air, but without a contract beyond the end of 2022, it is now almost certain to find that process more difficult. It could also create a significant financial headache for the group. The Aer Lingus Regional service – hit badly by the pandemic – is the only network operated by Stobart Air.

Stobart Group has been in talks with potential suitors including aircraft leasing firm Falko about a possible sale of Stobart Air and an associated aircraft leasing unit, Propius.

The group said earlier this month that it was taking “immediate action to seek an exit from Stobart Air and Propius before the end of the current financial year”, which is next February.

Stobart Air and Propius had been part of Connect Airways, which also included the now-failed Flybe. Connect went into administration earlier this year and Stobart Group reacquired Stobart Air and Propius to prevent the effective crystallisation of tens of millions of dollars in liabilities the group had connected to Propius.

Stobart Air and Propius have burned through almost £15m (€16.6m) in cash since they were reacquired by the UK’s Stobart Group in April.

Stobart Group also incurred a non-cash, £55m (€61m) charge in the first six months of its current financial year in relation to the acquisition of Stobart Air and Propius.

The group also noted this month that at the end of last February, it held provisions totalling more than £11.3m related to a number of tax enquiries across the company which “management is working with HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) and professional advisers to satisfy and resolve”.

It added that in the first half of the current financial year, “an increase has arisen” totalling £3.3m following the acquisition of Stobart Air and Propius. That has resulted in the total provision being increased by £1m, it said.

There was a handful of bidders for the Aer Lingus Regional contract.

Mr McCarthy was named chief executive of Aer Lingus Commuter in 1991 when he was just 28 . He left in 1996 to become director of group operations at Ryanair. In 2000, he established advisory firm PlaneConsult and went on to co-found airlines including AirAsia and JetStar. Dublin Aerospace provides aircraft maintenance services for customers including Aer Lingus, Lufthansa and Saudi Airlines.

Mr McCarthy was uncontactable yesterday evening.