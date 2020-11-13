| 9°C Dublin

McCarthy clinches contract for Aer Lingus Regional

Big blow for current operator Stobart Air and Stobart Group parent amid sale talks

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Dublin Aerospace founder Conor McCarthy is understood to have clinched the contract to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service from 2023.

It’s a huge blow to the UK-based Stobart Group, whose Dublin-based Stobart Air unit currently operates the service for Aer Lingus. Stobart Air had been vying in a tender process launched last month by Aer Lingus to extend that contract. Shares in stock market-listed Stobart Group have already taken a huge hit in recent months.

Mr McCarthy was non-executive chairman of Stobart Air between 2018 and late 2019. Company filings show he recently established a company called Emerald Airlines, which is listed in records as being a passenger airline.

