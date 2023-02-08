Maxol agrees €340m deal with BWG Foods

Family-owned fuel group Maxol has agreed a four-year €340m contract with BWG Foods.

The deal, which was signed following a tender process, will see the Irish wholesaler and retail company retain the contract for Maxol’s food and alcohol ranges, as well as its private label goods.

BWG Foods, which also owns and operates the Spar, Londis, Mace and XL retail brands, will also provide Maxol’s range of baked and deli goods.

The food retail business has been a supplier of Maxol’s forecourt shops for more than 25 years, with the latest contract the largest agreed between the two businesses.

Maxol has more than 240 company and dealer owned stores across Ireland.

“We are operating in a hugely dynamic sector and it’s both reassuring and exciting to have agreed a strategic supply and support agreement with BWG Foods, a partner who bring extensive experience and knowledge as a leader in the evolving Irish convenience market,” Maxol chief executive Brian Donaldson said.

The fuel group will also gain access to BWG’s supply chain and distribution infrastructure.

“We will build on the success of our partnership over the past 25 years providing new innovative retail products and services to help meet the changing needs of Maxol’s shoppers,” added BWG group chief executive Leo Crawford.

BWG Foods currently works with over 650 suppliers, dealing directly with approximately 14,000 customers.