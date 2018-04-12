Mastercard to create at least 175 new skilled roles in Dublin as it expands Irish presence

Mastercard will be creating 175 new roles in Dublin as it expands its presence in Ireland.

The global payments firm's Irish hub is based in Leopardstown and currently houses 380 staff.

The Mountainview site is also the global HQ of Mastercard Labs, the company’s research and development arm. With lease signed until 2026, Mastercard has taken on an extra floor at its Mountainview headquarters to accommodate additional staff.

The creation of these new jobs follows Mastercard's recent announcement that it would bring its digital and physical payment teams under one organisation. Sonya Geelon, country manager, Mastercard Ireland said that the Dublin office are "working on innovations that will shape the future of payments not just in Ireland, but all around the world".

"We’re driving projects that promote financial inclusion at home and abroad, and are working to provide consumers, businesses and governments with the most innovative, safe and secure ways to pay," she said. Blockchain specialists, cloud infrastructure specialists and information security experts are among the new roles to be filled at the firm.

According to the tech firm, teams in Dublin are exploring a range of blockchain solutions, as well as using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help secure payments. Mastercard is also looking for software engineers, blockchain specialists, data scientists, project managers, analysts, product designers, cloud infrastructure specialists and information security experts.

Many of the job openings are already being advertised but at least 175 new positions are expected to be filled by 2020.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D., said that Ireland is now a very attractive location for international fintech and payment companies from all over the world."

Since the opening of its Irish office a decade ago, the number of people employed by Mastercard in Dublin has increased by 880pc.

