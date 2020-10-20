‘Massive issues’ with supply chain delays – bike store warns

Retailers across the country are experiencing huge supply chain problems, as Covid-19 forced a number of factories in Asia to close during the year.

Louise Keane, of Dublin-based Joe Daly Cycles, said there have been “massive issues” with supply chain delays.

One major children’s brand that it stocks has said it will not be able to deliver bikes until the middle of January, while another well-known cycling brand has warned of delays of over 400 days for certain bicycle parts.

Ms Keane’s advice to parent’s looking at buying their child a bicycle for Christmas is to not be fixated on any one particular brand.

“If you find a bike in the right size, buy it straight away, don’t hesitate,” Ms Keane said.

The Joe Daly Cycles store has hundreds of bicycles on order, which will be shipped when ready.

However, some adult road bikes in the €5,000 - €6,000 price category may not be available until closer to next summer.

The huge demand for bikes, coupled with a lack of supply, could lead to increased level of bicycle theft.

“I am hearing, anecdotally of lots of bikes being stolen,” Ms Keane warned.

Meanwhile, a number of toy shops across the country have suspended their online ordering system.

However, one retailer not experiencing any issues is Myriam Doyle, who founded Mimitoys in 2004.

Mimitoys is an online only retailer, selling educational toys. Ms Doyle said while there were some delays in the arrival of stock in March and April, there are currently none now.

