‘Massive’ Covid era packaging demand over, Smurfit Kappa boss says

Consumer focus shifted from home improvements and deliveries to travel and experience coming out of lockdowns

Smurfit Kappa chief executive Tony Smurfit has reported that “massive demand” recorded by the company during the pandemic has slowed following significant changes to consumer habits.

Speaking on CNN earlier this week, the leader of the paper packaging giant said that company revenues skyrocketed during periods of lockdown.

“We have never seen such significant growth in our business across the world, and in a sense, this year, it has really reversed because people are not spending their money on their houses and on durables,” he said.

“They're spending their money on travel, as you'll see from airports and hotels.”

However, despite the lifting of pandemic restrictions, he added that the first half of this year was the “second best first half” period in the organisation’s history.

Smurfit Kappa reported earnings of €1.11bn in the first six months of this year.

The Dublin-listed group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 5pc from the same period last year.

Smurfit Kappa also saw sales decline by 9pc in the period to €5.8bn, down from €6.39bn reported in the first half of 2022.

The group attributed this fall in revenues to a decline in demand, with total volumes down 6pc in the first half of the year.

Mr Smurfit added that inflation was slowing in some of the company’s markets, including some European countries. He also welcomed reports that inflation was coming down in the United States.

Smurfit Kappa, which is headquartered in Dublin, now employs over 48,000 people across 36 countries.

Mr Smurfit also told CNN presenter Richard Quest that demand for packaging remains, even in a situation where interest rate hikes are continuing.

“The good news is cookers wear out, TVs wear out, durables wear out and they need to be replaced,” he said.

Mr Smurfit also pointed to the demand for housing across the world, which he believes will boost the need for packaging products in the coming years.

“Houses need to get built,” he said.

“There is, as you know, a large housing crisis in the United Kingdom and many countries where there needs to be a lot more housing put in and that means durables and that means boxes,” he concluded.