Masding steps down as Permanent TSB boss

The UK born executive joined the bailed out lender in 2012 following the financial crash as part of a radical management shake up.

The effective date of Mr Masding’s departure has yet to be determined and the bank's board has commenced a process to select a new CEO, PTSB said.

The chairman of Permanent TSB, Robert Elliott, paid tribute to Mr Masding; “Jeremy and his team oversaw a very complex and challenging turnaround which has restored Permanent TSB to a position of significance in the Irish banking market. Jeremy leaves the Bank in an immeasurably stronger position than when he took up the role. On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep appreciation for his huge commitment over the past eight years.

Online Editors