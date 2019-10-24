Masding steps down as Permanent TSB boss
Jeremy Masding is stepping down as chief executive of Permanent TSB after eight years in the role.
The UK born executive joined the bailed out lender in 2012 following the financial crash as part of a radical management shake up.
The effective date of Mr Masding’s departure has yet to be determined and the bank's board has commenced a process to select a new CEO, PTSB said.
The chairman of Permanent TSB, Robert Elliott, paid tribute to Mr Masding; “Jeremy and his team oversaw a very complex and challenging turnaround which has restored Permanent TSB to a position of significance in the Irish banking market. Jeremy leaves the Bank in an immeasurably stronger position than when he took up the role. On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep appreciation for his huge commitment over the past eight years.
Online Editors