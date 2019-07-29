Business Irish

Masding buys shares in Permanent TSB

Permanent TSB chief Jeremy Masding has purchased 13,611 shares in the bank at a price of £1.09104 (€1.21350) per share.

This is the first share purchase by any director of the bank since the financial crisis.

Permanent TSB chairman Robert Elliott also acquired 16,500 shares at €1.20 per share.

Last week Mr Masding warned that negative ECB rates and further stimulus will pile pressure on all European banks and is leaving them at a disadvantage versus peers elsewhere.

US banks earn money when they keep funds with their central bank while eurozone banks are charged, he said.

Majority State-owned Ptsb reported profit before tax and exceptionals of €42m for the six months to 30 June, a 42pc fall year-on-year.

Profits were whittled down by exceptionals including €14m in respect of its restructuring programme and a €3m charge related to its €21m fine from the Central Bank's investigation into the tracker mortgage scandal.

New lending was up €700m - rising 22pc year-on-year, and the lender's share of the mortgage market was 14.7pc, up from 13.8pc one year ago.

