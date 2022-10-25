Martin Shanahan quits as IDA CEO ahead of planned departure next year

Martin Shanahan has abruptly quit as the chief executive of IDA Ireland months before his planned departure in early 2023, ending his eight-year term as head of the State’s foreign direct investment agency without a clear successor.

The IDA said in a surprise statement Tuesday afternoon that Mr Shanahan had tendered his resignation and would start a period of garden leave starting October 26 – a sign that he is most likely taking a job in a multinational company.

It added that an international competition to appoint a new chief executive would begin immediately.

The sudden exit has forced the agency’s board to appoint executive director Mary Buckley as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

That process is likely to take at least six months at a time of great economic uncertainty and when the State’s tax revenue is more than ever dependent on multinational corporations.

Mr Shanahan told the IDA board in early July of his intention to step down from his role “at a date to be agreed in early 2023”.

At the IDA’s mid-year update on July 6, the agency said the board would “in due course, commence the process of undertaking an international search” for his replacement.

However, four months later, the IDA has yet to get that process underway and appeared unprepared for Mr Shanahan to leave as soon as he did.

While the original announcement of Mr Shanahan’s departure appeared to be a collaborative effort featuring statements from both him and IDA chair Frank Ryan, Tuesday’s statement notably had only a contribution from Mr Ryan.

The IDA, the Department of Enterprise and Martin Shanahan did not respond to requests for comment prior to the time of publication.

Ms Buckley and Jackie King, Ibec’s Brussels-based executive director of international business, have been tipped as front-runners in a female-dominated field of potential successors to Mr Shanahan.

Having been given the interim job effective immediately, Ms Buckley appears now to have the inside track. She has been executive director at the IDA since 2015 and is a member of the IDA’s executive leadership team.

The IDA statement said she has extensive organisational experience, having previously held leadership positions abroad, at the IDA‘s Dublin headquarters, and at IDA Ireland regional locations around the country.

The €193,000-a-year job is one of the most sensitive and significant in the public service, with responsibility for attracting and foreign direct investment into the country and leveraging it for jobs and regional development.

The Public Sector Appointments Commission will have a role to play in the appointment process, with key input from the IDA board and Mr Ryan, who will ultimately make a recommendation to the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Current minister and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is due to become Taoiseach on December 14 under the coalition agreement, meaning the formal appointment will probably fall to his successor.

However, given the central role of the IDA CEO in public policy showpieces, such as accompanying the Taoiseach to the White House on St Patrick’s Day, Mr Varadkar is expected to take a strong interest the outcome.