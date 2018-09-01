Sligo-based marketing firm PMM is set to go into liquidation with some 160 jobs potentially being affected.

Sligo-based marketing firm PMM is set to go into liquidation with some 160 jobs potentially being affected.

Marketing firm PMM due to go into liquidation with 160 affected

Professional Merchandising and Marketing Services is due to nominate a liquidator at a creditors' meeting next month, according to a public notice published on Thursday.

The company provides marketing service to clients including banks and state bodies, according to its website.

The website says it employs and manages more than 160 merchandisers across the country.

Not all of these are directly employed by PMM.

Tony Porter of Porter & Co is due to be nominated by the firm as a liquidator.

The company's most recently filed accounts show it had accumulated losses of more than €287,000 as of December 31, 2017.

Amounts owed to creditors within one year included more than €242,000 owed to trade creditors, over €100,000 to "other creditors including tax and insurance", and a bank overdraft of more than €20,000.

The accounts said the company had 21 average monthly employees during the year.

Areas of expertise it lists on its website include retail sales and marketing, mystery shopper programmes, stock management and storage and distribution. "PMM Group, Professional Merchandising & Marketing Services, is one of Ireland's leading companies with vast experience and expertise in the full range of retail services," the company's website says.

"PMM offers competitive pricing plans for clients across all retail sectors, including national audits, mystery shop programmes and competitor activity and analysis."

Irish Independent