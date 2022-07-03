‘Marked increase’ in demand for cheaper, own-brand items in Irish supermarkets

Supermarket groups in Ireland are recording increased demand for their own-brand ranges as consumers across the country continue to feel the pinch from rampant inflationary pressures.

In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, Musgrave, which owns grocers SuperValu and Centra, said it had noticed a “marked increase” in demand for its own-brand ranges. It added that it has “significantly increased” the amount of own-brand, private label products it holds in its stores.

During the Consumer Goods Forum’s Global Summit late last month, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said it saw signs in its Irish stores of the same stress its main British business is experiencing. Tesco reported Britons were buying less and switching to cheaper products.

A spokesman for Musgrave said it was proactively mitigating impacts on its supply chain.

“We are acutely aware of the impact rising transport costs, higher energy and commodity prices, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, are having on inflation right the way through the supply chain from producers to customers,” he said.

“We know that these issues are a cause of considerable concern, and we are working hard to minimise the impact on our customers.”

Musgrave added it was confident the substantial selection of Irish and European produce it stocks will ensure customers continue to access their favourite ranges.

In line with the market, Tesco said it had also seen “indications of customers switching to Tesco own-brand products” across many categories. It has had “regular engagement” with its suppliers to understand the impact of any emerging issues on the supply of products and services as they arise, including the war in Ukraine.

John Curtin, Aldi group buying director, said it had provided “significant cost support” across its Irish supply base, citing the challenges farmers and food producers face here. The retailer added private label, own-brand goods had become increasingly popular, particularly in its premium range.

Lidl said it was constantly expanding its range.

During an interview with Reuters, which took place on the sidelines of the Consumer Goods Forum’s Global Summit in Dublin, Musgrave boss Noel Keeley said consumers are facing a “perfect storm” of inflationary conditions come September.

Reuters reported that Keeley said several suppliers had sought price increases.

Keeley added Musgrave was “looking at every cost in the business” including trimming some ranges and cutting the number of deliveries to stores.