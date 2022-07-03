| 16.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Marked increase’ in demand for cheaper, own-brand items in Irish supermarkets

Musgrave, which own SuperValu and Centra, said it has &ldquo;significantly increased&rdquo; the amount of own-brand, private label products it holds in its store Expand

Close

Musgrave, which own SuperValu and Centra, said it has &ldquo;significantly increased&rdquo; the amount of own-brand, private label products it holds in its store

Musgrave, which own SuperValu and Centra, said it has “significantly increased” the amount of own-brand, private label products it holds in its store

Musgrave, which own SuperValu and Centra, said it has “significantly increased” the amount of own-brand, private label products it holds in its store

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Supermarket groups in Ireland are recording increased demand for their own-brand ranges as consumers across the country continue to feel the pinch from rampant inflationary pressures.

In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, Musgrave, which owns grocers SuperValu and Centra, said it had noticed a “marked increase” in demand for its own-brand ranges. It added that it has “significantly increased” the amount of own-brand, private label products it holds in its stores.

More On SuperValu

Most Watched

Privacy