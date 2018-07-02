Mark Wahlberg hoping to bring his Wahlburger restaurant chain to Dublin

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is hoping to bring the burger chain he owns with his brothers, actor Donnie and chef Paul, to Dublin.

The trio, who currently own 27 Wahlburgers restaurants across the US and Canada, are looking for a premises in Dublin city centre, which they hope will provide an "open kitchen concept".

No doubt the business will prove a popular addition here, as burger restaurants have boomed in Dublin in recent years.

"I've been to Dublin a few times and I love the city," Mark Wahlberg said.

"I'm confident visitors will embrace our family concept and the Wahlberg personal touch Paul puts into the menu.

"Our goal is to have a number of Wahlburgers restaurants across Ireland in the next 10 years."

Roots

The brothers' mother, Alma, and their late father, Don, have Irish roots and they grew up in Boston.

Paul Wahlberg also dabbled in acting but has turned his hand to being a chef and he appears to be the main muscle behind the operation, which has even spawned a US reality TV show, Wahlburgers.

Dublin would be the second international expansion, if all goes to plan.

London's Covent Garden will become the first Wahlburgers restaurant outside of the US and Canada.

It will be opened later this year but launch dates won't be released for the Dublin restaurant until a location is found.

Online Editors