Sharon Higgins, Ibec

Thursday insight

Tech manufacturing: Work on Apple's production line in Cork. Photo: Darragh Kane

Tech manufacturing: Work on Apple's production line in Cork. Photo: Darragh Kane

Ireland was the only country in Europe where manufactured exports grew in 2020, despite the Covid crisis.

This is due to our competitiveness and sectoral mix, with Ireland’s extensive tech and medtech sectors playing a significant role in global supply chains throughout.

