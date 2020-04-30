AIB's monthly survey of Irish manufacturers showed a deepening downturn in the sector at the start of the second quarter as the economic fallout from lockdowns imposed across Europe and the wider world led to a collapse in demand.

According to the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which provides an early take on the health of the economy, output, new orders, exports and purchasing all fell at the fastest rates in the 22-year history of the survey.

The PMI plummeted to 36.0 in April, from 45.1 in March, and came in at the lowest reading since March 2009, when the financial crisis took hold.

A reading above 50 indicates an economic expansion and one below 50 means a contraction.

"The month-on-month decline in the headline figure, at 9.1 points, was a new survey record, easily beating March's 6.1-point fall. The latest figure was the third-lowest on record, behind February 2009 and March 2009," AIB said.

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the services sectors of the economy harder than manufacturing - contrary to the experience of most recessions when manufacturing usually takes the biggest hit.

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde warned yesterday that the pandemic lockdowns could cause the eurozone economy to shrink by as much as 12pc this year.

PMIs across the world have shown sharp falls and Ireland is heavily exposed to trade and to global supply chains thanks to manufacturing here by multinational companies, especially in chemicals, pharmaceuticals and IT.

"There was a particularly sharp fall in export orders," said AIB's chief economist Oliver Mangan.

"Employment also took a hammering, with over 40pc of firms cutting staff numbers," he said.

Unemployment here has surged with a predicted rate of 22pc by the crisis' end.

Irish Independent