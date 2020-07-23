Manufacturers' prices fell 1.2pc last month while energy costs grew

"The latest Irish wholesale price index continued to show an overall sharp fall in prices year on year in June despite a partial reopening of the economy post Covid-19," said economist Alan McQuaid

Prices at the factory gate fell 1.2pc last month while manufacturers' own energy costs rose 8.5pc as the Covid-19 crisis continued to squeeze demand and profit margins.

Analysts said demand for many Irish-made goods was likely to remain relatively weak because amid global recessionary pressures, the spread of Covid-19 in key US markets, and fears of a potential resurgence of the pandemic here and elsewhere.

Prices for construction materials, however, rebounded by 0.6pc from May - led by a nearly 30pc jump in the cost of sand and gravel.

The Central Statistics Office report on June sales by Irish manufacturers found sharp falls in prices for exported goods but much less change for goods sold domestically.

"The latest Irish wholesale price index continued to show an overall sharp fall in prices year on year in June despite a partial reopening of the economy post Covid-19. However, there was a big bounce back in construction costs as builders returned to work," said economist Alan McQuaid.

Manufacturers' prices were 8.2pc lower overall compared to June 2019. That trend has accelerated during the Covid-19 crisis, as prices fell in annual terms by 7.4pc in May and 6.1pc in April.

Sales prices for export goods fell by 1.5pc last month versus May but rose by 0.1pc domestically. Similarly, prices for exported goods fell by 8.7pc over the year, but were only 1.5pc lower for manufacturers' sales within the State.

Manufacturers saw their own unit costs for energy supplies rise last month, particularly for electricity, which was 10pc higher than in May. The combined prices charged for various petroleum-based fuels - including petrol, diesel and fuel oil - rose by 7pc.

Construction materials firms saw prices rise in line with the national reopening of building sites from May 18. The average cost of sand and gravel rose 28.9pc, stone 3.6pc, concrete blocks and bricks 0.3pc and timber 0.2pc from May levels.

Food product prices overall fell by 1.2pc from May, but prices for meat and meat products rose 2.3pc. Beverage prices fell 0.1pc.

Mr McQuaid said most Irish manufacturers faced an uphill challenge to attract higher prices for their goods.

"Global supply constraints are likely to impact on certain products going forward, pushing their cost up," he said.

"But the sluggish nature of the world economic recovery and fears of a second wave of the virus are set to keep prices in general depressed for some time to come."

