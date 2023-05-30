Management refresh continues at Valeo Foods as CFO departs

Brendan Feeney is resigning as chief financial officer of fast-growing consumer food company Valeo Foods after 11 years in the role.

Mr Feeney will be stepping back from the business, which is known for brands such as Jacob’s and Odlums, this summer as part of a transition to a new top management team headed by incoming chief executive Ronald Kers.

He will be replaced by Louis-Francois Gombert, a food industry veteran with stints at Orangina-Schweppes, Suntory and Havea Group, a natural healthcare and food supplements business where he was CFO for the last three years.

The move follows an announcement in February that CEO Seamus Kearney would be stepping down, with Mr Kers joining in August after a five-year term running UK poultry and ready-meals giant 2 Sisters Food.

It marks a major turnover from an executive leadership team that built Valeo over an 11-year term from an Irish-focused business into a European food sector leader.

Mr Kearney and Mr Feeney developed Valeo through an aggressive, private equity backed acquisition strategy that turned the company into a major consolidator with €1.2bn in annual sales and 4,500 employees across Ireland, UK and Europe.

The Dublin-headquartered company was formed by CapVest in 2010 through the merger of Origin Foods and Batchelor’s.

CapVest, the private equity firm founded by Cavan man Seamus Fitzpatrick, grew Valeo into a major force in ambient food over an unusually long investment period, making 18 acquisitions along the way and expanding into 106 different national markets.

Valeo now owns 82 food brands, 13 of which it says are category leaders across snacking and sweet treats, confectionery, health and wellness, beverages & agency, baking and meal ingredients, and food service.

It was sold to Bain Capital for close to €2bn in 2021, joining Bain’s portfolio of food industry holdings, including Burger King, Dunkin and Domino’s Pizza.

However, last June S&P issued a warning and downgrade for the debt-laden company, citing its high leverage and reduced profitability following the buy-out.

Mr Feeney joined Valeo in 2012 as chief financial officer, a year after Mr Kearney was appointed CEO. Mr Feeney previously hed senior CFO roles with Kingspan Group across its Irish, UK, Western European, North American and Australian businesses between 2000 and 2012.