Management at Cork firm sold for €1.3m buy it back for just €1

The head of Cork engineering services business Glanaco has said the firm “got out in time” from its former parent company Deepverge after a €1 management buyout.

Deepverge, an Irish-headquartered technology firm that does much of its business in the UK, bought Glanaco for €1.3m last year.

It has now agreed to sell Glanaco to Tony Ryan and Michael Fitzgerald, the current management and previous owners, for a price of €1.

The pair will be 50-50 owners of the firm, which employs 23 people.

Deepverge has been looking to dispose of several non-core businesses after developing severe financial issues which left it facing difficulties supporting several of its subsidiaries. In June, it was temporarily suspended from the UK-based AIM stock market due to the issues.

In a statement, Deepverge said: “Since the acquisition of Glanaco in March 2022 it has incurred costs and liabilities related to other parts of the group and has been left with insufficient cash to continue to operate as a going concern.

“By transferring the business back to management the business and associated jobs will be saved, and the group’s net creditors will reduce by approximately €0.5m.”

Nigel Burton, the interim CEO of Deepverge, said the move was done to save jobs at Glanaco.

Mr Ryan, the managing director of Glanaco, said issues arose because of how Glanaco was subsidising other parts of Deepverge’s business. “Glanaco is profitable. We saw they had layoffs in the US and York, so we made them an offer to buy back the company.

“We have some good contracts in the pipeline and thankfully it won’t affect us too much, I think we got out in time as we saw this coming.”