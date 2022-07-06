Management and tech consultancy BearingPoint to create 100 jobs in Ireland

In May, consultancy BearingPoint, the official innovation partner of Leinster Rugby, hosted an event showcasing the capabilities of metaverse technology for the Leinster Rugby sporting community. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint will hire 100 people in Ireland over the next 18 months.

BearingPoint, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, currently employs 260 people in Ireland and has launched a recruitment drive for 50 of the new available positions. These include job opportunities across several of the consultancy’s divisions, with BearingPoint reporting that vacancies are available at all levels, from graduates to senior leaders.

Roles currently available at the Dublin-based consultancy include strategy consultants, data and analytics managers, enterprise architects, change manager, technology advisors and finance and risk managers among others.

“Today’s announcement underlines the firm’s ongoing success and growth ambition as defined in our strategy 2025: putting people in the centre, outperforming the market every year and being in the top three in our chosen areas of expertise,” said country leader Gillian O’Sullivan.

According to the consultancy, BearingPoint has recorded double-digit growth in Ireland over the past three years. The company supports organisations in the financial, digital services and public sector space in Ireland.

BearingPoint currently employs over 10,000 consultants, with clients in over 70 countries. BearingPoint is also the innovation partner of Leinster Rugby in Ireland.