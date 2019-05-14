Malin-backed Kymab preps IPO
Kymab Group, a UK-based developer of a treatment for eczema, has kicked off a US stock market flotation in a move that is set to return cash to Irish backer Malin.
Last year - following a poor stock market performance and amid senior management changes - Malin undertook a strategic review.
As part of that it opted to focus on four core assets, including Kymab - where it owns an 8pc stake.
Last month, another of Malin's priority investments - Poseida, which is developing a treatment for bone marrow cancer - shelved plans for a flotation. It is now tipped to be sold.
Yesterday, Kymab said it had previously confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering (IPO).
Malin shares closed down 3.7pc yesterday, at €5.20 each.
Irish Independent