Malin exit for €119m paves way for shareholder returns

Malin, the life sciences investment company, has begun the process of raising money for pay-outs to investors in the second half of 2021, in line with a plan announced last month.

The Dublin-listed firm, which counts the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) as a major shareholder, could net up to $145m (€119m) from the sale of investee company Kymab to global biopharma giant Sanofi.

According to the terms of a deal announced this morning, Sanofi will pay $1.1bn upfront and up to $350m in add-ons to acquire Kymab. Malin, which owns a 10pc stake in the target company, will receive $112m in initial proceeds from the sale with a potential $33m more if certain milestones are reached.

Once the transaction completes later in the year, Malin will have exited one of its four priority assets, fulfilling a pledge to monetise investments and begin returning capital to shareholders in 2021.

The forthcoming capital returns mean ISIF is in line for a payment of up to €8m, in line with its 10.88pc stake in Malin.

Shares rose 10pc to €4.40 in morning trading on Euronext Dublin in response to the news.

The sale comes just three weeks after Malin chief executive Darragh Lyons told shareholders that the company would be looking to realise "significant cash" from positions that had reached "value inflection points".

"We remain focused on working with our investee companies to achieve clinical and operational milestones and to realise our investments at optimal value inflection points," said Mr Lyons said in a stock market announcement this morning.

"€45 million of the upfront cash proceeds from the sale of Kymab will be used to repay our outstanding EIB debt in full, with the balance to be used to initiate capital returns to shareholders which we expect to occur during the second half of 2021."

Malin added to its stake in Kymab, which develops treatments for antibody treatments for autoimmune diseases such as eczema, in August 2020 in anticipation of a "substantial" commercial opportunity.

Malin now owns large minority stakes in seven life sciences companies. Three of these - Immunocore, Poseida and Viamet - are considered "priority assets" and make up about two-thirds of Malin's portfolio. The other four are smaller growth potential assets.

