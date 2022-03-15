Malin Corp sees fall in value of investee companies

Pharmaceutical investment firm Malin Corporation saw the value of its investee companies drop last year on the back of two divestments.

The aggregate fair value of Malin's interests in its investee companies was €263m at the end of last year, a drop on the €412m recorded in 2020.

As of 11 March this year, the aggregate fair value of Malin’s interests fell further to €223.8m.

Malin's estimated intrinsic equity value at the end of last year was estimated at €295.7m, or €8.70 per share, dropping further to €254.9m or €7.50 per share, as a result of falling prices for Malin’s public biotech holdings, Immunocore and Poseida.

That is consistent with “overall biotech market weakness” Malin said in its full year results for 2021 today.

Last year Malin completed the sale of Kymab to French pharma giant Sanofi and the sale of Altan to European medicines producer Ethypharm, at an aggregate premium to pre-transaction book values of over 90pc.

It enabled the repayment of its outstanding European Investment Bank loan of €45m and the return of over €95m to shareholders.

Chief executive Darragh Lyons said “2021 was a year of strong progress” for the company.

“The focus of our business strategy over the past few years has been to protect and enhance the value of our positions in our investee companies, insofar as possible, while these businesses worked towards reaching important clinical and operational milestones,” he said.

“We saw the conversion of some of the strong progress in our investee companies into tangible value creation for Malin's shareholders during 2021 and we believe that the continued clinical, operational and financial progress we are seeing in our investee companies can catalyse additional investment realisation opportunities for Malin in the year ahead.

“In addition, we continue to evaluate strategic business opportunities and will judiciously deploy capital where we see the opportunity for the enhancement of overall shareholder returns.”

The Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) owns a 11.46pc stake in Malin after backing the company with a €50m investment in 2015, making it the fourth largest shareholder.