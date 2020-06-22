Malin-backed Poseida preps IPO

Poseida Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has kicked off a potential US stock market flotation, in a move that could return cash to Malin.

Poseida has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

This is the second time Poseida has applied for a possible initial public offering (IPO).

The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The IPO is expected to start after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) completes its review process.

Based in San Diego, California, Poseida is focused on finding cures for cancer and other diseases.

Last year it raised approximately $150m in a private funding round led by Novartis. Several new institutional investors participated in the funding round alongside current investors, including Malin who invested $4m as part of the financing transaction.

At 31 December Main owned 23pc of the group.

