Makhlouf warns insurers to stop word games after FBD case

Gabriel Makhlouf said the Central Bank will not hesitate to take action if insurers don't pay out on valid claims.

The governor of the Central Bank has warned that regulators will “take action” against insurance companies that do not pay valid business interruption claims urgently.

In a speech to the European Financial Forum, Gabriel Makhlouf welcomed the recent judgement against FBD and said firms with similar policies should act now to make sure their commercial customers benefit from the outcome of that case.

Mr Makhlouf said that insurers should take a "customer-first" approach and interpret policies generously in favour of policyholders and pay valid claims quickly, rather than quibble over wording.

"Let me make it clear to the insurers involved: we’ve been clear with you on cases where valid cover exists. The UK courts have been clear with you. And now the Irish courts have been clear with you," he said.

"Any continuing failure to do the right thing by your customers is inexcusable and we won’t hesitate to take action accordingly."

Last Friday, the Commercial Court found that FBD would have to pay claims to four pub groups who took action against the company seeking payments for forced closures due to the pandemic.

The outcome of the case potentially affects 1,300 FBD pub customers.

The result came three weeks after a similar judgement in the UK Supreme Court found against several insurance companies which had sought to withhold business interruption payments from a range of customers in the hospitality industry.

The Central Bank has taken a lead role in dealing with the business interruption issue, initiating a system-wide supervision effort.

The work included a comprehensive regulatory and legal analysis of more than 250 different policy types across more than 30 insurers to determine whether the cover provided under each policy should operate in the specific circumstances of Covid-19.

In the course of its work, the Central Bank made it clear to firms when its view of the policies' terms did not coincide with the industries.

As a result of the intervention, according to Mr Makhlouf, several insurers have already begun settling claims – some in advance of the FBD judgement.

The Irish Independent reported last week that several non-Irish insurance companies had begun the claims payment process with Irish customers in the wake of the UK case and in anticipation of a similar outcome here.







