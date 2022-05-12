Makhlouf says ECB 'needs to act' soon on inflation as rate hikes look more certain

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf has said the European Central Bank (ECB) “needs to act” on inflation and should move to end quantitative easing as soon as next month.

In remarks to Ibec’s National Council this morning, Mr Makhlouf said the current level of inflation is “concerning” and was hitting lower income households the hardest.

Annual inflation in Ireland hit 7pc in April – the highest level in more than 21 years, according to the Central Statistics Office. Mr Makhlouf said it would average 6.5pc over the course of 2022.

That figure put inflation far above the ECB’s 2pc medium-term objective, said Mr Makhlouf, adding that the ECB governing council should cut back its bond buying in the market by next month or, at latest, July.

He said “the era of negative rates was reaching its conclusion” and that interest rates were likely to be positive by the beginning of next year.

His comments will add further certainty to a growing consensus that the ECB could begin to lift deposit rates, which are at 0.5pc, over the summer as the bank begins normalising monetary policy.

Mr Makhlouf also said that Ireland’s post-Covid employment performance had been striking, exceeding 2019 levels. He predicted that the labour market would tighten further.

“This should result in stronger and broader-based wage growth than we have observed in recent years,” he said.

But he also warned that wages risked becoming detached from underlying productivity growth which would present clear risks to the competitiveness of the Irish economy.

He went on to say real incomes were likely to fall this year as inflation outpaced wage growth and said that if wages chased prices, it risked embedding “higher harmful inflation”.

He said that the disinflationary trend that preceded the pandemic was unlikely to return and that he agreed with ECB president Christine Lagarde about demonstrating a commitment to price stability and containing second-round inflation effects.

Mr Makhlouf said his comments were not forward guidance about ECB policy and that the governing council would remain data-dependent in its decision making.