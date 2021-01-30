| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Makhlouf held just one meeting with head of consumer protection

But Central Bank governor held multiple meetings with his communications section, diary reveals

Prioritities: Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf. Photo: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Prioritities: Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf. Photo: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg

Prioritities: Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf. Photo: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg

Prioritities: Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf. Photo: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg

Charlie Weston and Donal O'Donovan

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf met with his head of consumer protection just once in nine months, as the Covid pandemic ravaged the finances of households and businesses.

This has re-ignited claims that safeguarding consumers is a low priority for the regulator.

A copy of the diary for Governor Makhlouf shows he met with Gráinne McEvoy, director of consumer protection in the Central Bank, just once, back in May.

Most Watched

Privacy