Makhlouf held just one meeting with head of consumer protection

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf met with his head of consumer protection just once in nine months, as the Covid pandemic ravaged the finances of households and businesses.

This has re-ignited claims that safeguarding consumers is a low priority for the regulator.

A copy of the diary for Governor Makhlouf shows he met with Gráinne McEvoy, director of consumer protection in the Central Bank, just once, back in May.

The diary – which covers the period from the start of January 2020 to the end of September – records multiple meetings with the heads of other functions within the Bank as well as its communications section.

This coincided with the biggest health crisis the State has ever faced, which saw thousands of people losing their jobs, payments breaks on mortgages and business loans having to be put in place, and huge issues around the behaviour of insurers, among other pandemic issues hitting consumers financially.

May day: Mr Makhlouf met just once with Gráinne McEvoy, the Central Bank's director of consumer protection. Photo:Jason Clarke

May day: Mr Makhlouf met just once with Gráinne McEvoy, the Central Bank's director of consumer protection. Photo:Jason Clarke

The revelation that Mr Makhlouf had just one meeting with the head of consumer protection comes after the Central Bank was accused of “turning a blind eye to the misbehaviour” of financial firms.

Labour finance spokesman Ged Nash made the accusation recently after it emerged that the Central Bank has not taken any enforcement actions against financial firms for breaches of consumer protection regulations over a four-year period, with the exception of the tracker probe.

Mr Makhlouf’s diary shows he had more meetings with others at a similar director level to Ms McEvoy.

The diary shows he also met with a diverse range of organisations, including the Bank of International Settlements, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, regulated entities, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

There were 20 meetings with director of strategy and governance Bernard Sheridan.

This does seem to indicate that consumer protection is not as high a priority as it ought to be.

Mr Nash said: “At a time when there is so much potential for consumer detriment as a result of the pandemic, whether in relation to mortgage payment breaks or insurance issues, it is concerning that the governor only met his director of consumer protection once during this time.”

He added that “this does seem to indicate that consumer protection is not as high a priority as it ought to be for some who are in leadership roles in the Central Bank”.

Asked if the lack of meetings with the head of consumer protection meant this area is not a priority, the Central Bank insisted that consumer protection is at the core of everything it does.

“The stability of the system, and the resilience of firms within it, are as essential in protecting consumers and investors as are statutory codes of conduct, assertive supervision and robust enforcement powers.”

It said consumer protection is embedded in every aspect of the Central Bank’s work.

The governor deals with consumer protection issues on a daily basis, the Bank said.

“So, it is simply incorrect to see the Central Bank’s consumer protection mandate as being delivered through one directorate or director.”