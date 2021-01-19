Majority of Eddie O'Connor’s Mainstream sold in €1bn deal

Energy entrepreneur Eddie O'Connor and his management team have sold 75pc of Mainstream Renewable Power to Norwegian group Aker Horizons.

The deal values Mainstream at €1bn.

Mr O'Connor - a former Bord na Móna chief executive - owns 55pc of Mainstream, with management and other investors owning the remainder.

Mainstream will continue to operate under its existing brand, with its current CEO Mary Quaney and management team, and Mr O’Connor as chairman.

The deal will enable a rapid acceleration of Mainstream’s global expansion plans to bring 5.5 Gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar assets to financial close by 2023, according to a statement from the Dublin-based company.

The sale of the business represents the second mega-deal by Mr O'Connor of a renewable power company within 20 years.

In 2008, he sold Airtricity, which he founded and was backed by NTR, to SSE and Eon for a €1.1bn equity value. That made Mr O'Connor about €50m richer.

Mainstream, which was founded by Eddie O’Connor in 2008, has significant interests across Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa, as well as in the global offshore wind sector, with over 1.2 GW of major capital projects currently under construction.

It has a major market presence in Chile, Africa, and Vietnam, as well as assets in development in other countries including the Philippines, Australia, and Colombia.

Mr O’Connor will continue to hold a “significant minority interest” in the business and all existing shareholders will have the opportunity to reinvest alongside him ahead of a planned IPO of Mainstream within the next two to three years, according to the company.

Commenting on the deal Mr O’Connor said: "This partnership is the crucial next step in the vision we set out for Mainstream in 2008 to lead the global transition to renewable energy and rid the world of CO2 emissions.

It means we can widen our scope for entry into new markets and further deepen and expand our leadership position in existing ones, such as in Chile where we will soon be supplying the equivalent of one in seven Chilean homes with power from our wind and solar facilities."

