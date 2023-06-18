Major league – why ultra-rich tycoons are suddenly courting Irish football

‘Turkey’s Simon Cowell’ Acun Ilicali is just one of a long list of superrich investors snapping up stakes in League of Ireland clubs

Turkish media mogul Acun Ilıcalı has become the majority shareholder in Shelbourne FC. Photo: CameraSport via Getty Images

Sean Pollock

Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali has a habit of arriving in style.