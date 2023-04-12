Major Ires Reit shareholder demands company be taken private

Shares in the country’s biggest private landlord, Ires Reit, were up sharply yesterday after a key shareholder effectively pulled the trigger on a potential sale.

Shares, which hit an all-time low last week, rose 4pc after Vision Capital, a shareholder in Ires Reit since 2014 and currently with a 5.01pc stake, published a scathing open letter to the board demanding the company be taken private after years of poor stock market performance.

Canada-based Vision Capital said Ires had become an “ineffective platform” that was failing to address the interests of shareholders or the Irish housing market. Speaking to the Irish Independent Jeffrey Olin, President and CEO of Vision Capital, said Ires management is resistant to a sale but he does not believe the status quo is working.

“We’ve believed in a sale for a long time but management doesn’t agree. This is a solution for Ireland as well as shareholders.

“Ires Reit should be at the forefront of solving Ireland’s housing problems, it just can’t do so in its present form,” he said.

His fund, which has $900m (€820m) under management, said it has been frustrated in its efforts to have its concerns addressed despite bringing them to the board’s attention since 2021.

In its letter, Vision said it will vote against the reappointment of four directors, including executive chair Declan Moylan and chief financial officer Brian Fagan, and is urging fellow shareholders to join in voting down key resolutions at the upcoming annual meeting.

“Vision believes that there exists a distinct and significant opportunity for Ireland should Ires cease to be a public company and continue to operate privately with a different corporate and capital structure, which would have the corresponding benefit of value creation for Ires and its shareholders,” the letter states.

“Vision is concerned that the Ires board and management are choosing not to address fundamental structural issues, while at the same time benefiting greatly and disproportionately from the company’s compensation structure, which disincentivises them from pursuing the required structural changes.”

The Ires board said it was reviewing the letter and “will respond in due course”.

Ires Reit’s plunging share price in recent months gives the property giant a market value of just €490m compared with the €850m its 4,000 apartments are valued at.