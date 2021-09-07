Major building provider sues ex-MD for ‘sharing trade secrets’

One of the country’s largest building materials providers is suing its former managing director, alleging he sold shares and passed commercially sensitive information to one of its main competitors.

Home Project Centre Ltd (HPC), which trades as TJ O’Mahony, C&D Providers and PH Ross, made the claims in a lawsuit against Denis O’Connor, who departed the business last January.

In High Court proceedings, HPC claims Mr O’Connor sold his 10pc shareholding in the company for €1.1m to rival firm Fosglow Ltd, owners of Clondalkin Business Providers.

HPC also alleges Mr O’Connor transferred confidential and commercially sensitive company documents to a private email address between November 2020 and January 2021, including information about its customers, operations, plans and personnel.

It alleges he later shared HPC’s business and trade secrets with Fosglow.

The case, which is being taken by HPC and its directors Sean Moran, Emily Moran and Sean McNamara, was accepted onto the list of the fast track Commercial Court by Mr Justice Denis McDonald following an application by their counsel Rossa Fanning SC.

The defendants are Mr O’Connor, Fosglow and Fosglow’s directors, husband and wife Alan Hegarty and Emma Maye. Ms Maye is a daughter of the late Dundrum Town Centre developer Liam Maye.

HPC is the second largest building materials business in the country, after Grafton Group, trading at 16 locations and employing 350 people.

According to HPC’s statement of claim, Mr O’Connor, of Aghadoe, Killarney, Co Kerry, was given the shares for free in 2011 and 2015 as an employment incentive.

It said that under a settlement agreement relating to his departure from the business, Mr O’Connor undertook not to disclose company information for his benefit or the benefit of any other person. As part of the agreement HPC paid Mr O’Connor €181,322.

HPC claimed Mr O’Connor sent more than 100 emails containing trade and business secrets to his private email account, including HPC’s 2021 budget, payroll information, consolidated accounts, group management accounts, supplier purchasing and rebate terms, as well as customer terms and credit limits. It said this was not disclosed by Mr O’Connor and was only discovered following a forensic IT review in July and August.

The firm alleges Mr O’Connor entered discussions with Fosglow in April about working for their businesses, selling his HPC shares to Fosglow and proving it with confidential information about HPC.

An agreement was reached on April 28 for Mr O’Connor’s shares to be sold to Fosglow for €1.1m and for him to enter into a 24-month consultancy contract with Fosglow on an annual salary of €50,000.

HPC’s directors have refused to register the transfer of the shares.

In its action, HPC seeks damages or compensation and an account of profits the defendants may have made from their alleged actions. It also wants an order directing Mr O’Connor to repay part or all of his settlement payment.

HPC also seeks a declaration its directors lawfully exercised their power to decline to register the transfer of the shares.

The case returns to the court in January.