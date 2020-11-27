Major Aryzta shareholder calls for rejection of Elliott offer

A major shareholder in Aryzta has called on the board to reject the non-binding offer from US hedge fund Elliott.

Lodbrok Capital holds around 4pc of the share capital and about 29pc of the total outstanding hybrid debt in Aryzta.

In a letter to the board of directors seen by the Irish Independent, Lodbrok said the Elliott offer “grossly undervalues a re-focused and deleveraged Aryzta.”

“If such an offer were formally made to shareholders, we would view this as a highly opportunistic price, which is far from reflecting the underlying value that can be unlocked through the independent plan to dispose, re-focus and delever, as clearly articulated by the chairman,” the letter says.

Shares in Aryzta have fluctuated over the past week following reports US hedge fund Elliott was considering a bid for the company. Elliott has since confirmed it has made a non-binding offer of CHF0.80 per share in a deal that would value the company at around €734m.

Lodbrok said it sees “a significant long-term potential for a re-focused Aryzta given its attractive market positions and well-invested asset base in its core markets.”

It added that it fully supports Aryzta’s recent changes in leadership and strategic direction.

Lodbrok said an Elliott offer would create “significant uncertainty for our customers, suppliers and employees.”

In addition to rejecting the bid from Elliott, Lodbrok said the non-binding offer was “distracting the company.”

“It is distracting from the ability both to conduct a thorough and value-maximising asset disposal process, as well as to restore much-needed confidence in customers around the longer-term prospects of the business,” Lodbrok said.

If Elliott is to make a formal offer for Aryzta, the board of the baked goods company “should avoid publishing a neutral recommendation but rather recognise its fiduciary duty to reject it steadfastly,” Lodbrok added.

Elliott could make a binding offer for the company comfortably ahead of the AGM, people close to the situation have previously said. This is something sources close to Aryzta have rejected, as it would require a separate extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and time to consider any offer.

Aryzta is due to release its quarter one results covering August, September and October, on Tuesday.

