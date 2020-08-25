Mainstream Renewables puts Mary Quaney in new CEO role

Eddie O'Connor's Mainstream Renewables has appointed Mary Quaney as chief executive.

Ms Quaney, who has a Masters in Accounting from UCD and joined the company in 2009, has been in the role of chief financial officer since 2017.

Last year, she joined the board of directors at the company.

Ms Quaney's move into the CEO role follows the resignation of Andy Kinsella, who served as chief executive since 2016.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr O'Connor said: "Mary brings significant experience and a record of success that will be critical as we continue to build the company across the world as the transition to renewable energy accelerates."

Prior to joining Mainstream, Ms Quaney - a Fellow Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser - held senior-level positions in finance and tax in PwC and Trinity Biotech.

Mainstream founder Mr O'Connor - a former Bord na Móna chief executive - owns 55pc of the company, with management and other investors owning the remainder.

Earlier this year it was reported that the company could be sold for €1bn.

Industry publication SparkSpread, which first reported that Mainstream could be sold off, said that the company could be valued at more than €1bn based on the previous price of its shares.

In 2018, Mainstream generated revenue of €632.2m and a net profit of €487.5m.

Last year, Mainstream bought out its two minority partners - Barclays and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation - using proceeds from the more than £500m (€570m) sale of its 450MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind project, SparkSpread noted.

Barclays and Marubeni owned a combined 25pc of the business.

Mainstream had previously confirmed that it planned to raise capital, but not that it would consider an outright sale of the business.

Established in 2008, Mainstream was founded after Airtricity - also set up by Mr O'Connor - was sold to Scottish & Southern Electricity in 2008 for about €1.8bn.

Since its founding, Mainstream has raised €2.4bn in project finance.

The company currently employs around 270 people and has offices in 13 countries.

In Ireland, Mainstream developed and sold a wind farm in Leitrim to furniture giant Ikea.

It also developed a wind farm in county Kerry, which it sold to global asset manager BlackRock Investments in 2017.

A third wind farm in Ireland, located near Kingscourt in county Cavan, became operational in December last year. It was also sold to BlackRock.

