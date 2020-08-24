Mainstream Renewables appoints Mary Quaney as CEO

Eddie O'Connor’s Mainstream Renewables has appointed Mary Quaney as chief executive.

Ms Quaney, who joined the company in 2009, has been in the role of chief financial officer since 2017.

The appointment follows the resignation of Andy Kinsella, who served as Chief Executive since 2016.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr O’Connor said: “Mary brings significant experience and a record of success that will be critical as we continue to build the company across the world as the transition to renewable energy accelerates.”

Mr O'Connor - a former Bord na Móna chief executive - owns 55pc of Mainstream, with management and other investors owning the remainder.

Earlier this year it was reported that the company could be sold for €1bn.

Industry publication SparkSpread, which first reported that Mainstream could be sold off, said that the company could be valued at more than €1bn based on the previous price of its shares.

Mainstream employs 270 people and has offices in 13 countries. In 2018, the group generated revenue of €632.2m and a net profit of €487.5m.

Last year, Mainstream bought out its two minority partners -Barclays and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation - using proceeds from the more than £500m (€570m) sale of its 450MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind project, SparkSpread noted. Barclays and Marubeni owned a combined 25pc of the business.

Mainstream had previously confirmed that it planned to raise capital, but not that it would consider an outright sale of the business.

