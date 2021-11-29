Mainstream Renewable raises €90m for expansion plans

Dr Eddie O’Connor founded Mainstream Renewable Power has raised €90m in additional funding.

The money raised will be used to accelerate new market entries and the build-out of gigawatt-scale wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa and the Asia Pacific region, according to a statement from the company.

The funding came from Mainstream’s current shareholder base, including Aker Horizons, which has maintained its 75pc stake in the company.

Demand from Mainstream’s Irish investor base was “strong”, which, the company said, resulted in an oversubscribed transaction.

The company has secured several “strategic wins” in recent months, according to its statement, including winning preferred bidder status of projects with a combined capacity of 1.27 gigawatts in South Africa, launching the 1 gigawatt Nazca Renovables platform in Chile and securing an investment decision from the Provincial Government of Soc Trang relating to the 1.4 gigawatts Phu Cuong Soc Trang offshore wind project in Vietnam.

Mainstream is also currently in the process of constructing the 1.37 gigawatts Andes Renovables platform in Chile, on track to complete construction between 2021 and 2023.

“Today’s announcement of an additional €90m of funding means that Mainstream can accelerate its role in tackling climate change across the globe,” Mary Quaney, Mainstream’s CEO, said.

“This funding will help us deliver on the major project milestones we’ve announced in recent months, across South Africa, Vietnam and Chile, and strengthen our global growth trajectory as we continue to expand our presence in existing markets as well as enter new markets in the months ahead.”

Mainstream is focused on expanding its pipeline of more than 16.2 gigawatts of wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, as well as the global offshore wind sector.

Earlier this year it closed an agreement for Aker Horizons to take a 75pc equity stake in the company in a deal valuing Mainstream at €1bn. The deal is helping enable Mainstream to accelerate its global expansion plan.

Mainstream was officially launched in 2008 with seed capital of €30m from its founder, Dr Eddie O'Connor.