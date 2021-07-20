Mainstream Renewable expands presence in Chile

Mainstream Renewable Power is expanding its presence in Chile.

The company has announces plans for Nazca Renovables - a new, hybrid renewable energy platform in Chile with over 1 Gigawatt (GW) of capacity.

The clean energy generated by the platform will avoid the emission of more than 1.1 million tonnes of CO2, according to a statement from Mainstream.

The platform consists of six projects; three wind farms, and three solar photovoltaics (solar PV) generation assets, and is divided into three portfolios.

Mainstream already operates the 1.35GW Andes Renovables platform in Chile, which recently saw its first portfolio, Condor, begin supplying electricity to the grid.

By next year Mainstream expects to provide 20pc of electricity required by Chilean consumers.

This new platform will power over 1.2 million homes when it is fully operational.

Mary Quaney, Mainstream’s CEO, said: “Not only is this platform a significant expansion for Mainstream globally, but it is a prime example of the new possibilities the company is developing through renewable energy agreements with private clients.”

“Flexibility and reliability are key for such clients – and our exploration of integrating storage and batteries shows how we are adapting to the needs of our customers and the energy transition.”

Mainstream was officially launched in 2008 with seed capital of €30m from its founder, Dr Eddie O'Connor.

Today the company is focused on expanding its pipeline of more than 13 Gigawatts of wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, as well as the global offshore wind sector.

Earlier this year it closed an agreement for Aker Horizons to take a 75pc equity stake in the company in a deal valuing Mainstream at €1bn.