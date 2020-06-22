Mainstay Medial to start US commercialisation next year following FDA approval

Mainstay Medical, a medical device company focused on developing Reactiv8 - a treatment aimed at stopping chronic lower back pain – has cleared another hurdle in its move into the United States market.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company’s Premarket Approval (PMA) application for ReActiv8, and commercialisation of the treatment in the US is expected to start next year.

Based on the FDA approval, Mainstay said it is building out its commercial team and inventory procurement, “as well as evaluating the financial resources necessary to fund its planned activities.”

The company plans to host an investor event later this year to provide an update on its commercial plans for the treatment.

Jason Hannon, CEO of Mainstay, said: “This therapy has the potential to improve quality of life for the most severely-affected patients, and we look forward to making it available to US patients and physicians beginning in the first half of 2021.

This will build upon our growing business in Europe and our upcoming launch in Australia.”

Headquartered in Dublin, Mainstay has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.

Last year it reported revenue of $1.1m (€970,000) - an increase on $600,000 in 2018.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $19.2m, down from the $29.6m reported in the prior year, according to its annual results.

The decrease in expenditure was driven primarily by reduced costs relating to activities and personnel following the completion of all implants in the ReActiv8 B clinical trial.

Mainstay had cash of $17.4m at year-end.

