‘Mad spending’ could be a danger as we aim to avoid an overheating economy

Blistering growth, a fizzing jobs market and cash-rich households are the new normal as Ireland exits the pandemic.

The biggest risk to future growth – which is set to average around 6.5pc over the next three years, according to forecasts by the Central Bank – is now that the economy will overheat, rather than undershoot expectations. However, there are fears some sectors could get left behind while the rest enjoy the boom.

Significant numbers of firms in the hospitality, tourism and entertainment sectors are still on State supports such as the wage subsidy scheme.

Insolvency experts have predicted business closures could exceed 1,000 next year, after slowing by around a third in 2021 due to the continued use of state subsidies.

“Insolvencies will increase as the supports get unwound,” said Martin O’Brien, the head of the Central Bank’s Irish economic analysis division.

“They have probably been artificially depressed, in some way, because of the success of the support measures that have been in place.

“The strength of the recovery should also minimise the extent to which firms may continue to be in difficulty.”

The Central Bank’s baseline forecast paints a particularly rosy picture of the jobs market up to 2024, with record numbers of women employed, Ireland set to reach what it terms “full employment”, and wages to outstrip inflation.

However, wage demands in certain sectors could feed into higher-than-expected price rises in the wider economy.

Inflation hit 5.7pc in December, driven by transport and energy costs, although rents, food and consumer goods such as cars and fridges are starting to see an increase. In sectors with acute staff shortages – such as construction, manufacturing, retail or IT – wages could rise even higher.

Mark Cassidy, the Central Bank’s director of economics and statistics, warned of the need to “keep an eye out that excessive wage increases are avoided”.

The Government was also warned by the Central Bank to “carefully manage” its investments in housing, health and infrastructure “to avoid excessive inflationary pressures”. Consumers seeking an outlet for their €22bn in pent-up pandemic savings might plough them into housing renovations, the Central Bank said, eating into scarce materials and labour, and further inflating prices.

Exactly 10 years ago, then-taoiseach Enda Kenny told the gathered elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos how Irish people “went mad borrowing” during the last crisis, sending the country from boom to bust.

This time, the danger is more likely to be mad spending.