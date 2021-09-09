Macquarie buys rights to develop €1bn wind farm off Connemara

Australian infrastructure giant Macquarie has bought the rights to develop the Sceirde Rocks off-shore wind power to be built 5km off the Connemara coast. Industry sources say the project is likely to involve at least €1bn of investment.

The off-shore wind farm will be large enough to power around 295,000 homes and is the biggest planned off the Atlantic seaboard.

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group has acquired Irish owned Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta (FST), the developer of Sceirde Rocks, which will be built 5km to 8km off the coast near Carna, in County Galway. Macquarie has been active here as a investor for close to two decades but the project is its first investment in Irish off-shire renewables.

The proposed 400 MW offshore wind farm will include around 30 to 35 individual turbines and is regarded as being at the vanguard of Ireland’s offshore energy push, designated as one of seven ‘Relevant Status’ developments by the Department of Environment Climate Action and Communications.

This ‘Relevant Status’ designation puts projects at the front of the queue for development by 2030.

In line with the requirements of the new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, the development will also establish a Community Benefit Fund. Once operational, the multi-million-euro fund will be available to groups in South Connemara over 15 years.

GIG Project Director Séamus McCabe said the West of Ireland is home to one of the best wind resources in the world.

“It offers an exciting opportunity to launch a new industry along the Atlantic Economic Corridor, supporting a range of jobs and creating economic opportunities that will bring people back to Connemara,” he said.