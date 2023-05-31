Mac Interiors in talks with investors as examiner begins restructuring process

Leading construction company Mac Interiors is in discussions with potential investors as it explores strategic options amid a restructuring of the business’s debts.

The firm, which entered examinership after a late application to the High Court, is understood to be trading normally with workers on site and key relationships intact, despite seeking protection from creditors.

Insolvency practitioner Kieran Wallace of Interpath Advisory was appointed interim examiner and will now seek to put together a scheme of arrangement with Mac’s creditors after a series of financial hits in the last year left it insolvent.

Chief executive and founder Paul McKenna had sought fresh outside investment to help deal with the company’s financial problems. It is understood those talks are still ongoing while the examinership process gets underway.

However, the ultimate shape of the company, which includes businesses in Ireland and the UK, remains unclear at this stage.

A spokesperson for Mac declined to comment.

Mac, which specialises in the construction of office interiors for blue-chip clients such as Microsoft, Ryanair and AIB, had been optimistic about its financial outlook as recently as late 2021.

In an end-year statement, the company said it had a £120m pipeline of forward business and expected all divisions to return to profitability in 2022 after two tough years of Covid lockdowns. It also said it was set to “exceed targets” out to 2023.

But Mac told the High Court that it had a €9m deficit after sustaining significant losses on a UK job known as the Liverpool project.

That project involved an intra-company transfer of £14m to pay subcontractors that is unlikely to be recoverable.

The company also said it had not been able to bounce back from losses sustained during the pandemic period, when projects stalled as workers were kept off-site.

During that time, Mac racked up €11m in warehoused tax debts with Revenue and his since accumulated another €200,000 in unpaid Vat.

Mac traded profitably for two decades and has taken steps, such as slashing its workforce and cutting overheads, to restore its finances, but rising costs have made this more difficult.

Finance director Brian McArdle, who was hired from Northern Ireland firm First Derivatives in September 2021, took a career break from the business last October for “health and well-being”, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The next High Court hearing is June 14.