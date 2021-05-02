| 5.9°C Dublin

M&S seeks 245 Irish redundancies 

Sales were already in decline before Covid, retailer tells staff

Fearghal O'Connor, Deputy Business Editor

Marks & Spencer is seeking 245 voluntary redundancies across its 18 Irish stores as part of a realignment of its business model in Ireland.

The proposed redundancy plan, on which trade unions Mandate and Siptu will ballot staff later this month, was necessary due to a sales decline that pre-dated Covid but that had been accelerated by the pandemic.

