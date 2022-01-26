M&A to continue to play important part in Uniphar’s growth

Pharmacy supplies group Uniphar says mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will continue to play an “important part” in its growth strategy.

The group continues to have a “disciplined approach” in managing an “active pipeline” of acquisition opportunities to further enhance its growth potential, it said in a trading update.

In December alone the company announced the purchase of three separate companies. It made a total of five acquisitions last year.

Meanwhile, the company says it achieved organic gross profit growth in excess of 8pc last year.

The business performed in line with the group's expectations for 2021 at both a gross profit and earnings level, with strong reported free cashflow conversion resulting in lower than projected net debt, according to a trading update.

The organic gross profit growth was driven by the Commercial & Clinical and Product Access divisions performing “strongly” and an “outperformance” in the Supply Chain & Retail arm, the company said.

Looking forward, the company said it remains “confident” in delivering on current year expectations and the group's medium term organic growth targets at a divisional level remain unchanged.

"Today's trading update reflects a strong performance by the group for 2021 with organic gross profit growth in excess of 8pc,” Ger Rabbette, Uniphar CEO, said.

“We are confident and remain on track to achieve our strategic objective of doubling EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation] within five years of IPO."

Uniphar was founded by a small group of Irish community pharmacists in 1967. In 2019, it listed on Euronext Dublin and the AIM, a submarket of the London Stock Exchange.

Last month Uniphar acquired UK-based pharmaceutical marketing agency E4H.

It also bought UK-based pharmaceutical distributor Devonshire Healthcare Services and Irish-headquartered pharmacy services group, Navi Group.

The combined revenue of the acquisitions is €39m.

The group expects to publish its final results for the year ended December 2021 on March 1.