Losses narrow at Ireland’s largest hotel group

Losses at Ireland’s largest hotel group, Dalata, narrowed last year, as Covid restrictions began to ease.

The company, whose brands include the Clayton and Maldron hotels, reported a loss before tax of €11.4m in 2021, down from a loss of €111.5m the prior year, according to annual results.

In 2019 Dalata reported a profit of €89.7m.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation were €63m last year, up from €18.7m in 2020.

Revenue last year increased to €192m from €136.8m in 2020, and was at 45pc of 2019 levels.

Following the re-opening of hotels at the end of quarter two last year, Dalata said like-for-like group revenue per available room increased from 19pc of 2019 levels for the first six months of 2021 to 58pc in July and 78pc in November as events and domestic corporate business returned.

Revenue per available room averaged €40 last year, up from €27.45 in 2020.

The company had free cashflow of €28m after payments for interest, rent and refurbishment and capital expenditure.

Dalata, which recently announced its entry into Continental Europe, said it is “well positioned for the recovery in demand and to meet the changing needs of our customers with our strong financial position, stable and experienced teams and continued focus on innovation.”

Initial growth will be primarily through further recovery of existing portfolio and new hotels funded predominantly by long term leases, while cash flow generation returns to pre pandemic levels, the company said.

Looking forward, the company said it is “optimistic about the ongoing recovery of the business.”

“As I look back on 2021, I am extremely proud of the agility and commitment demonstrated by our teams in an environment that was constantly changing,” Dermot Crowley, Dalata CEO, said.

“We ended the year with revenue of €192m, which is a sizeable achievement considering our hotels were not open to the public for much of the first half of the year.”