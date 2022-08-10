Losses narrow at Hostelworld as travel demand returns

Online booking platform Hostelworld has seen losses narrow as bookings show signs of recovery from the pandemic.

The Dublin-listed company had been badly impacted by Covid-19 travel restrictions but now reports that net bookings for the first half of the year are at 59pc of the comparable quarter pre-pandemic in 2019.

The company noted that the level of demand rose throughout the year. While January bookings were a third of the level recorded in January 2019, June bookings stood at 80pc of the same month in 2019.

Hostelworld reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of €5.2m in the first six months of the year. In the same period last year, the company recorded a loss of €9.7m.

While overall EBITDA was negative, the figure for June was positive.

Hostelworld also anticipates to be EBITDA positive in the second half of the year if there is no further deterioration in the current macro-economic climate, disruption to flights or escalation of the war in the Ukraine.

Net revenue for the first half of 2022 soared to €28m, a 866pc increase from the same time last year as the loosening of restrictions fuelled demand for travel.

Net average booking value (ABV) was also on the rise, increasing 35pc to €15.82 due to favourable geographic mix, onlgoing inflation, recovery of bed prices, as well as longer stays for those travelling now that they have the opportunity to get away.

The platform also placed increased investment in marketing as appetite for travel returned, with direct marketing costs as a percentage of net revenue now amounting to 70pc. This was a 1pc increase from the same period last year, with Hostelworld expecting costs to normalise to 50-55pc next year as normal travel patterns resume.

Chief executive officer Gary Morrison said that the company was encouraged by the strong recovery “across all demand segments and destinations.”

“In particular, booking demand into Europe, our largest destination in 2019, remains strong with our top markets in Southern Europe exceeding 2019 levels. We also witnessed booking momentum slowly returning in Oceania and Asian destinations from a very low level in January, with booking demand in June at 43% of 2019 levels,” he said.

“Finally, long-haul bookings have reached 75% of 2019 levels in June, with trips from the US and Canada into European destinations above 2019 levels.”