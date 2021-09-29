Losses continue at Providence Resources

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has reported an operating loss of €1.065m for the six months to June 30.

The group reported an operating loss of €1.063m in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax for the period was €1.6m, due to a non-cash accounting gain in relation to its warrants revaluation, according to interim results from the company.

As at 30 June this year Providence had total cash and cash equivalents of €3.645m versus €2.269m at 30 June 2020.

The group had no debt at the end of June 2021.

A full strategic review of the development potential of the company’s flagship Barryroe field has been initiated by the board “in order to prepare a robust case for the development of the field,” Providence said.

Following the termination of the farmout to SpotOn Energy, the strategic review, which, Providence said, “will include independently evaluated assessments of the field’s development scenarios and their potential, is considered essential by the board.”

The review will be completed before the end of this year.

Providence CEO, Alan Linn, said: "It is widely recognised that gas will be an essential energy supply for decades to come, in order to underpin and complement the growth of renewable energy sources.”

“With the decline of the Corrib Gas Field within a five-year period, we are focused on progressing our strategic plan for Barryroe as a matter of urgency.”

In the first half of this year 86,061,529 warrants at £0.03 were exercised raising around €2.9m for the company. The remainder of the warrants expired on the 6 May 2021. The warrants were issued as part of the company’s May 2020 fund-raising.

Around 177,973,004 warrants with an exercise price of £0.09 remain exercisable until 6 May 2022.