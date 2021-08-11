Losses continue at Hostelworld, but it says demand is returning in some markets

The Casa Elemento Hostel in Columbia is on the Hostelworld site

Online booking platform Hostelworld has seen its losses increase in the first six months of this year, however in certain markets demand is starting to return.

The Dublin-listed company has been badly hit by Covid-19 travel restrictions, with total net bookings down 73pc, according to interim results from the group.

This has resulted in the firm reporting an adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) loss of €9.7m, an increase on the loss of €8.3m in the first half of 2020.

Net revenue for the first six months of the year was €2.9m, down from €12m in the corresponding period last year.

However, net average booking value (ABV) of €11.72 compared to €9.45 in the same period last year, was reflective of favourable geographic mix, and higher number of bed nights per booking.

The company is starting to see customer demand returning in geographies where travel restrictions have been eased.

In the United States it has seen a recovery in domestic demand during the first half of 2021, followed by a “strong recovery” in several Southern European markets in the three months to June 30.

Domestic demand also improved in Australia, however “outside of these geographies, demand continues to remain very depressed,” the company said.

“Despite the challenging macro environment, we are starting to see customer demand returning in geographies where travel restrictions have been eased,” Gary Morrison, Hostelworld CEO, said.

“While the short-term outlook for the travel industry remains extremely challenging, I remain confident that Hostelworld will emerge from the Covid-19 crisis stronger than before,” he added.

As part of its cost control, administrative expenses reduced by 43pc to €13.5m in the first half of this year.

The company had a closing cash position €33.7m at June 30.

Due to “continued uncertainty” the group said it is not in a position to provide full year guidance until the overall impact of Covid-19 on the company becomes clearer.

Net books for 2021 are expected to remain at “significantly reduced levels when compared to 2019.”

Hostelworld’s dividends for this year remain suspended.

The company, founded by Ray Nolan, listed on the stock market in 2015.