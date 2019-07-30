Looking to the future: UCD to plant time capsule

UCD is looking for ideas on what to put in a time capsule that will mark the opening of the UCD Moore Centre for Business at Belfield.

Artwork created by Pearl Deeks (4) - daughter of UCD president Andrew Deeks and wife Dr Linda Yang Deeks, the College of Business' intercultural development officer - will be in the capsule. Other items for consideration include a copy of the Irish Independent and phone chargers. The canister will be reopened in 2069.

