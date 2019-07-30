Looking to the future: UCD to plant time capsule
UCD is looking for ideas on what to put in a time capsule that will mark the opening of the UCD Moore Centre for Business at Belfield.
Artwork created by Pearl Deeks (4) - daughter of UCD president Andrew Deeks and wife Dr Linda Yang Deeks, the College of Business' intercultural development officer - will be in the capsule. Other items for consideration include a copy of the Irish Independent and phone chargers. The canister will be reopened in 2069.
Business students Megan Fanning and Daniel Edunjobi are pictured with dean of business Tony Brabazon and director of the UCD Quinn School Maeve Houlihan, as well as Pearl and mum Linda. Ideas for inclusion can be sent to businessalumni@ucd.ie
