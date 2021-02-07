Long overdue reform of dysfunctional insurance sector taking hold

It seems that reforming the insurance industry is a bit like the old joke about No 10 buses in Dublin - you wait an hour for one, and then three come along at once.

Reform of the pretty dysfunctional sector has been on the cards for many years. Oireachtas committees, programmes for government and special reports have come and gone, yet by and large so many consumers and small businesses remain deeply unhappy with the industry.

Two events were in the mix during the week which could have pretty serious and potentially positive consequences for those who buy or sell insurance.

Proposed changes to the book of quantum should see drops in the level of personal injury claim pay outs. This has been long overdue, especially as some injuries pay out four times in compensation in Ireland what they pay in the UK.

A reduction in the value of pay outs should hit the legal industry, but it will be welcomed by insurers who must live up to their commitments to reduce insurance premiums if the value of awards drops.

Not so good news for those who fall down and hurt themselves or for those involved in systematic personal injury fraud.

But it could be tremendous news for the vast majority of people who go about their daily business, whether it is running a business or driving a car, and pay hefty insurance premiums which they must do by law.

The second "Number 10 bus" to come along is in relation to pubs and their case against insurer FBD over business disruption caused by the coronavirus.

A strong win for the publicans taking the case is not good news for FBD. However, it should spell good news for small firms disrupted by the pandemic and in some cases left financially devastated. I think most reasonable people would have felt the businesses had a very strong case against the insurance company in the circumstances.

However, there could be a sting in the tail on this one. Higher insurance pay outs for business disruption and the legal precedent set around interpretation of those insurance contracts, may well lead to higher premiums for everyone.

And this is where the question of regulation comes in. The Central Bank is the regulator for the sector, which covers everything from the consumer interest to ensuring the insurance companies have solid balance sheets to be able to operate. In the FBD case, the regulator could have been more pro-active. It said insurers should cover reasonable costs borne by small businesses taking legal actions, but it fell short of actually taking a test case itself, as the UK regulator had done.

The business disruption insurance scandal triggered by Covid-19 should provide some strong lessons for future regulation.

And this is where the third "No 10 bus" may be pulling up.

An EU watchdog for the insurance sector has said that insurance regulation should be removed from member states and handed to a powerful bloc-wide body that can push through reform such as simpler information for policyholders.

Gabriel Bernardino is chair of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and he believes current disclosures to policyholders fail to meet their intended aims. "They remain too complex, burdensome and are usually not read by consumers. Too much information kills information," Bernardino said during the week.

Backing what he called a "profound reassessment" of regulation he wants all existing information requirements across the range of EU insurance laws to be replaced.

Does the EU need another super-quango? Bernardino believes it does. The EU set up a single regulatory body for banking, in the wake of the financial crash.

Its mandate was about ensuring banks didn't go bust. A similar body for insurance would have the end customer in mind and would result in simpler consumer disclosures, enhanced product supervision and enforcement against poor and misleading practices, according to Bernardino.

Could this be the beginning of a very fruitful discussion? Many small businesses and drivers would hope so.

Lessons of the GameStop punt

The GameStop short squeeze has ended in the GameStop short crash, as shares in the company collapsed by 80pc during the week. The share price caved in to the inevitable, as thousands of day traders stopped acting collectively in bidding up the stock, and started acting individually in getting out before they lost their money.

One American student who bought $250 worth of GameStop shares described how he had made a profit of $600. He bought in without knowing anything about the company, and then sold out.

The student, writing in the Financial Times explained his "investment" rationale.

"The GameStop post offered something new. I talked about it with my friends, determined that none of us knew what a short squeeze was, and did some research.

I learnt enough to decide to buy $250 of GameStop stock.

"I'd just been paid for putting up flyers for a church nearby, and I felt the people on Reddit knew what they were talking about, or at least what they said matched my online research."

It is interesting that he considers his quick turnaround buy and sell as an investment rather than a bet or pure speculation.

Of course if he made a $600 profit, then somebody lost $600. Was it other Reddit punters or was it super-wealthy hedge fund investors?

Despite all of the hype around the new phenomenon that was the GameStop short squeeze, it has ended up in a predictable way.

Some have made a lot money and others have lost heavily. It is hard to see the squeeze as a popular political rising, as some described it. Others said it was simply dumb money. It wasn't all dumb money because some people managed to get one over on the hedge funds, while also making a profit themselves.

That sounds pretty smart to me.

The longer term consequences are more about solidifying an attitude to stock market investment that it is just gambling.

Sticking it to the hedge fund shorters was a nice touch, but it won't mark the end of hedge funds, while many of these day traders will continue to see "investment" in the stock market as no different to placing a bet.

Obviously, there are similarities between the stock market and betting but the vast majority of people who bet over the long term, lose money over the long term.

The same isn't true of long-term stock market investment.

US on top in Ballsbridge

The old Jurys site in Ballsbridge has had many incarnations in the last 15 years. All on paper of course. Ironically, it is still a functioning hotel. The latest twist in the plot sees a report that the US Embassy has agreed to buy the site from Joe O'Reilly's Chartered Land with a view to moving in there in the future.

In 2007 property developer Sean Dunne revealed plans to build a 37-storey 132-meter high landmark tower building.

There were, of course, more than a few raised eyebrows in the area about such a tall building going up.

Some eyebrows were raised across the road at the US Embassy too, which sources at the time told me, would never allow such a tall building to overlook them for security reasons.

The Dunne plan never went ahead and now a different plan by Chartered Land may have a different ending with the embassy itself moving in. Whatever about the finished height of the building which will emerge, the American diplomats and their security advisers, can have no fears about the site, as they will be the ones based there.