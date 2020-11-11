Lockdown tech and musical rush revealed in DCC first-half results

Sales of musical instruments, low-end mobile phones for kids, and home broadcasting equipment jumped during the lockdown as people tried to grapple with entertaining children and found new creative outlets, according to Donal Murphy, the chief executive of diversified marketing, distribution and marketing group DCC.

“There were a load of consumer technologies that were in very strong demand,” he said as DCC released a set of robust interim results for the six months to the end of September.

“We have an integrated partnership with the online retailers, so they were obviously overweight in terms of demand through the [lockdown] cycle and we benefited on the back of that,” he told the Irish Independent.

And as the number of people working from home surged, Mr Murphy said sales of corporate infrastructure technology used in offices, conferencing centres and exhibition centres slowed down.

In its healthcare division, its nutritional contract manufacturing business benefited from an increased demand for products focused on strengthening the immune system.

“That’s a high-growth market anyway, but in this environment people are very concerned about making sure they stay healthy,” said Mr Murphy.

He said the pandemic has reinforced DCC’s acquisition strategy after the group’s performance in the first half.

The company, which is active in fuel distribution, technology and healthcare, said its adjusted operating profit jumped 8.3pc to £176.1m (€197.5m) in the six months to the end of September.

Revenue declined by 18.9pc to £5.93bn (€6.65bn) as the volume of fuel it sold declined during lockdown periods and reduced economic activity.

“If anything, it does reinforce the quality of the sectors we’re in and the businesses we’re in,” Mr Murphy said.

DCC spent £90m on acquisitions in the first half of its financial year. It had gross cash of £1.5bn at the end of September, and undrawn, committed bank facilities totalling £400m.

“Our development strategy is very much to build out either in the geographies we’re in or in new geographies in the sectors that we’re in,” said Mr Murphy.

“I think we’re very well positioned in the sectors that we’re in,” he said. “We’re very active from a development perspective. We have a very strong pipeline of opportunities.”

